March 26, 2021

Lake Front News

News for the students. By the students.

Bookstores Issues OLLU’s New All Access Program

Gabe Cook 4 days ago 1 min read

This school year OLLU has taken on a new tradition, by offering undergraduate students textbooks and other course course materials at no cost.

This year our lady of the lake has helped it’s students save time and money. The university has started a new OLLU all access program, centered around its undergraduate students. The program ensures these students will receive the proper books and materials to begin a successful first day of school at no cost.

The All Access Program allows textbook at no cost to undergraduate students because costs are covered as part of the course fees. Some of the reasons OLLU turned to the new program was to save students money and the hassle of searching online for their books.

There are large numbers of textbooks at the OLLU bookstore that have still not been be picked up. If you’re and undergraduate student and you don’t have all your textbooks for this semester. Visit the bookstore or check your school emails for a bookstore notice. Visit the OLLU All Access Program website for more information.


Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

Bottled Water Distribution OLLU Helps Local Community

4 days ago Gabe Cook
2 min read

OLLU students receive free McNay admission

2 weeks ago Melissa Aguirre
2 min read

Scott Pilgrim VS The World- Game review

2 weeks ago ollumasscomm

You may have missed

1 min read

Bookstores Issues OLLU’s New All Access Program

4 days ago Gabe Cook
1 min read

Bottled Water Distribution OLLU Helps Local Community

4 days ago Gabe Cook
2 min read

OLLU students receive free McNay admission

2 weeks ago Melissa Aguirre
2 min read

Scott Pilgrim VS The World- Game review

2 weeks ago ollumasscomm
%d bloggers like this: