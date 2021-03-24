BESO’s Annual Easter Event

By Laura Miguel

SAN ANTONIO—Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) is hosting a free Easter event for the community on Saturday, March 27, at the West gate of campus for families to enjoy the holiday.

Map of where the entrance the event will take place.

The Bilingual Education Student Organization (BESO) is hosting the annual Easter Egg Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where children and their families can celebrate Easter together.

“This is an event that we host every year to give back to the community, to have community outreach,” said Sofia Colorado, a member of BESO.

This year’s event is different from previous ones because it is a drive-thru event. They mirrored their event based on the success of the Lake-O-Ween Drive-Thru event that was hosted by the Texas Association of Future Educators.

“I like the idea of it being a drive-thru event because it allows us to celebrate and still maintain social distance from others,” said Melissa Aguirre, an OLLU public relations student. “It makes it feel like things are coming back to normal compare to where we were a year ago.”

Treats and activities will be handed out directly to vehicles for children to have.

Julieanna R. Luna, president of BESO, said that they are expecting to have a great turnout, so they are still accepting donations.

If you would like to donate, there is a box located at the entrance of 411 SW 24th St. Main Building where donations can be dropped.

Members of BESO have supported the event by donating and contributing ideas to make the event fun for children to attend. Individuals from different organizations have also volunteer to help on the day of the event.

Luna said that they host this event to give back to the community and provide them with a free event where families can celebrate the holiday together.

BESO hopes that through the event, they can uphold OLLU’s core values of community and service.

For more information about the event or organization, follow their Instagram (@_ollubeso).

