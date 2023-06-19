Beat the heat: how to stay cool during extreme heat

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beat the Heat: City of San Antonio Shares Information about Staying Cool During Extreme Heat

SAN ANTONIO – June 18, 2023

As temperatures soar, it is crucial for individuals to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. The City of San Antonio recommends the following measures to stay safe during extreme heat:

1. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid excessive intake of caffeine and alcoholic beverages as they can contribute to dehydration.

2. Find Shade or Air-Conditioned Spaces: Seek out shaded areas or air-conditioned environments such as shopping malls, libraries, community centers, or cooling centers. The City of San Antonio has designated several cooling centers across the city to provide relief from the heat.

3. Dress Appropriately: Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing that allows your body to breathe and helps in reflecting the sun’s rays.

4. Limit Outdoor Activities: If possible, schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening. Take regular breaks, and if you must work outdoors, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and apply sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF).<

5. Use Cooling Aids: Utilize fans, misting systems, or wet towels to help lower body temperature. Take cool showers or baths and use cold compresses to cool down.

The City of San Antonio also provides additional resources to assist residents during extreme heat conditions. The 311 Customer Service Center is available 24/7 to answer inquiries and provide information on cooling centers, heat-related illnesses, and other essential services.

The City of San Antonio urges all residents to take the necessary precautions and stay informed about extreme heat conditions. By following these guidelines and utilizing the available resources, San Antonio citizens can collectively beat the heat and ensure a safe and enjoyable summer season for everyone in the community.