SAN ANTONIO- The Major League Baseball (MLB) season begins on April 7 with an entire 162 game season after 99 days of a lockout.

As a result of the expiration of the 2016 collective bargaining agreement (CLB) on December 2, 2021, MLB owners unanimously voted to enact a lockout because the lack of an updated labor agreement with the players for the start of the 2022 season.

Due to MLB management’s suspension of work, a halt to baseball was implemented as players were denied access to team facilities, trades were suspended, and all free agency processes were held up.

The new five-year CLB agreement that MLB club owners settled will eliminate alleged service-time manipulation, create a new pre-arbitration bonus pool to reward young players, raise competitive balance tax thresholds, etc.

Additionally, due to the new agreement, there will be a few rule changes on the field. Among those changes include the requirement of a designated hitter, a change in the batting order that will not involve pitchers, the elimination of seven-inning doubleheaders, and an end to runners on second base in extra inning.

Beginning in 2023, the MLB will also establish a Joint Competition Committee comprised of four active players, six MLB-appointed members, and one umpire, who will decide on future changes.

Following the agreement over the updated CLB and regulations, MLB players and fans look forward to baseball returning, with many expressing their excitement on social media.

When the lockout ended, Houston Astros Alex Bregman tweeted, “See y’all soon,” with a plane emoji, while Chicago White Sox Gavin Sheets tweeted, “Today is a good day.”

Baseball fans can tune into this year’s games on Apple TV. This season, Apple TV and MLB are bringing fans “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly double-header and post-game programming. Viewers can also access “marquee games” without broadcast restrictions.

Fans can also access MLB games through ESPN, FSI and TBS live broadcasts via Hulu + Live TV.

The 2022 MLB season will end on Sunday, October 2.

