SAN ANTONIO – For the second year in a row, the Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) Saints baseball team has set a new program record.

The Saints’ offense exploded to defeat the Texas College Steers 32-0 in a game played at Mission Baseball Academy on Friday, Feb. 18, setting a single-game scoring record for the program.

The offensive charge was led by freshman Brandon Betancourt, who batted 5-for-6. Six Saints also chipped in three runs batted in (RBIs), and Betancourt was one of five Saints to hit a triple. On the mound, starting pitcher, Alec Martinez struck out 12 in four innings of work.

The Saints will continue their season throughout the month of March, with home games played at Missions Baseball Academy, located at 5707 State Highway 151 in San Antonio.

Their schedule is listed below:

MARCH SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME Mar. 4 @ Texas A&M University -Texarkana* 2:00 PM Mar. 5 @ Texas A&M University -Texarkana* 1:00 PM Mar. 5 @ Texas A&M University – Texarkana* Game 2 Mar. 11 vs. Louisiana College* 6:00 PM Mar. 12 vs. Louisiana College* 12:00 PM Mar. 12 vs. Louisiana College* Game 2 Mar. 15 vs. Stevens Institute of Technology 1:00 PM Mar. 15 vs. Stevens Institute of Technology Game 2 Mar. 18 vs. Jarvis Christian College* 6:00 PM Mar. 19 vs. Jarvis Christian College* 1:00 PM Mar. 19 vs. Jarvis Christian College* Game 2 Mar. 25 @Wiley College* 5:00 PM Mar. 26 @Wiley College* 12:00 PM Mar. 26 @Wiley College* Game 2 Mar. 29 vs. University of St. Thomas – Houston 2:00 PM Mar. 29 vs. University of St. Thomas – Houston Game 2

* – RRAC game

Share this:

Tweet

More

Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...

Related

There is no ads to display, Please add some