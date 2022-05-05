Who wouldn’t want to save money next semester? Well, you can save over thousands in extra fees and here’s how. As most of you already know, students attending Our Lady of the Lake University are being charged for student health insurance when majority of students already have their own. OLLU students are not stranger to fees so this opportunity to eliminate expenses helps tremendously.

The first thing you will need to do is gather your information needed to submit to a website known as Wellfleet. The information you will need is simply your insurance card. Also, have your school ID, phone numbers, and other additional information necessary.

When you get to the website make sure to select OLLU as your university for the school’s name input. The goal here is to get proof of your health insurance in order to waive those fees. So please select the enroll or waive option after choosing to waive. In case you are wondering, yes, it is available to both domestic undergraduates and graduates.

The deadline to complete and submit proof of health insurance is August 23, 2022.

The Wellness Ce nter at OLLU posted a TikTok video provided below that explains the situation in an even easier and fun way. On their Instagram page they posted this with a caption that mentions you can “contact the Health Ed Resource Center, 210-431-3919 or healtheducation@ollusa.edu for additional information.”

The Wellness Center includes three different offices which are the Accessibility Services, Counseling Services, and the Health Education Resource Office. You might know this already, but the Wellness Center collaborates with other departments including OLLU Cares, Mission and Ministry, Center for Students in Recovery, and Residence Life. Also, the Wellness Center at OLLU is located in the Walter Student Service Center, Suite 206.

So, get it done and save your money today!

