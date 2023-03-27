An Eggcellent Eggtravaganza

BESO serves the surrounding OLLU community this Easter

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University’s (OLLU) Bilingual Education Student Organization (BESO) and education department is hosting Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at OLLU’s Library Lawn to serve the surrounding OLLU community children.

BESO is a club, that promotes bilingual education for students who are passionate about the future of bilingual education.

“BESO is doing this event because its big mission is to serve the community,” Camila Hernandez, BESO’s SGA Representative, said. “BESO wants the surrounding communities at OLLU to have a free and safe place where they could have Easter fun.”

At this event, kids will be able to interact with games, prizes, an easter egg hunt and more.

Easter Eggstravaganza is allowing OLLU students to volunteer with this event to help serve the community. OLLU clubs and organizations are allowed to have booths at this event that have games and prizes for the children.

“We are also doing a toy drive for our event because BESO is paying for everything so they (the community) get it for free,” Hernandez said. “We are asking for help by asking people to donate toys for the prizes.”

OLLU students are able to receive volunteer service hours during this event.

BESO is also hosting a stuffing event on March 26 from 2:30

p.m.

to 8 p.m. on the 3rd floor of the

Moye

Building.

“We have 4,000 to 5,000 eggs that we’ve bought, and we need to stuff them all with toys, candy, stickers, prizes, you name it, so we could have those eggs ready for the egg hunt, and because of the number of eggs that we have, we are asking for help,” Hernandez said. “Any OLLU students, please come help us. Bring as many people that are willing to help.”

For students who are interested in this event, please email

cihernandez22sp@ollusa.edu

for more information.

