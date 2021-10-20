OLLU Men’s Basketball host second alumni game

SAN ANTONIO – The Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) men’s basketball team held its annual alumni day on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. in the Mabee Gymnasium.

The alumni day consisted of a basketball game played between current OLLU men’s basketball players and past players from 2009-2021.

“This was the second annual Men’s Basketball Alumni Game,” said Chris Dial, head coach of the OLLU men’s basketball team.

Alumni game in action in the Mabee Gym at OLLU. Photo credit Gabe Cook

The game was played with National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) regulations. With two twenty-minute quarters, along with the presence of referees to officiate.

Every player who played in the game from both teams scored a point. At the end of the game the final score was 115-104, with the current OLLU men’s basketball team coming out with the victory.

After the game, a social with food and beverages was provided to attendees in the University Wellness and Activities Center (UWAC).

Unable to host the alumni game in 2020 due to COVID-related concerns, the Saints were excited for the opportunity this year to welcome back the alumni that played at OLLU in past decade.

Dial said that the program is relatively young and that the alumni are young as well and are very talented, he predicted that the game would to be competitive.

“This year’s men’s team is boasting more talent in the few years previously said Dial. “We are hoping to use this game to take steps closer to putting the product on the floor.”

Teams congratulate each other after the alumni game. Photo credit Gabe Cook

The OLLU men’s basketball team will begin their 2021-2022 season with a home opener against Southwestern Christian University on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Mabee Gymnasium.

Dial said that the purpose of the alumni game was to continue to build meaningful relationships with alumni and grow the Saints family by connecting the current and the former player.

The event was free and open to the community. The OLLU Men’s Basketball Team hopes to host this event next year.

