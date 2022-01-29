SAN ANTONIO— In recent years, video game technology nowadays has become popular not only with kids, but also with adults.

According to a report from the National Purchase Diary Panel Group, the total consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. totaled $14 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 (April-June), had an increase of two percent compared to Q2 2020.

“I definitely think there’s a high demand for the PS5 because it’s the best console out on the market right now aside from what’s new with Xbox consoles,” said Gabriel Cook, a mass communication student at Our Lady of the Lake University. “I think the hard-core gamers who invest a lot of time and money into playing games are the ones that want the best technology.”

One video game console that has been in high demand recently has been the PlayStation5 (PS5) due to their 4k performance, fast load times and game changing controller that makes playing games more captivating and tactile than ever. Nearly all the same PS4 gamesare avilable for the PS5 and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before.

“I currently play all my games on my PS4 and I haven’t bought any new games lately, but I think at some point in the future I’ll end up upgrading to the PS5,” Cook said. “I’ve heard a lot of cool stuff about it.”

The PS5 was first launch on November 12, 2020, and since then people are still waiting to purchase the new video game console. Sony said that PS5 supply is unlikely to meet the high demand they are facing as they are still facing stock issues and console scalpers.

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a global shortage of semiconductor chips, which are used in nearly all electronic devices, like the PS5, and the priority has been for mobile phones and cars.

“The night I pre ordered the PS5 it took me about two hours to be able to put it on the cart and complete my purchase,” said Kimberly Valencia, a student at Brookhaven College. “It took a lot of clicks and going back and forth with different vendors like Best Buy, Game Stop, even Target.”

If you would like to buy the PS5, stay updated with upcoming restock from stores such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and many other stores.

Valencia said that the best way to preorder is to keep up with social media, especially Twitter because accounts will tweet when the next preorder drop will be and give you a link for a faster purchase. She also mentioned to be prepared by having all your information ready, including the credit card and address of pick-up to have a successful purchase.

Some twitter accounts that keep you updated with the restocks are @spieltimes, @ShowtimePro4 and @PS5restocks_etc.

The PS5 (disc) original price is $499, and resellers have sold it for up to $1,024. The PS5 (digital) original price is $399, and resellers have sold it for up to $990.

Other video game consoles that have been popular is the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

