SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s newest spring festival, Taste of the Southside, is a two-day fiesta celebrating the city’s southside culture while supporting the Por Vida Academy campus and students.

Taste of the Southside is this spring’s newest festival. It takes place on March 26 and 27 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival is an opportunity for people to get a taste of the culture, food, art and music of San Antonio’s vibrant southside. In addition to the fun, the Vida Academy campus and students will also benefit from the event.

“I’m most looking forward to the food offered at the festival and the live performances,” Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) junior, Sarah Miles said.

The festival will be located deep in the heart of San Antonio at 1135 Mission Road. Initial admission to the festival is free. Parking is available for $5.

There will be activities for kids at the KIDZONE from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days, with rides, face painting, games and activities for children ages two to 10. Wristbands are $5 for all-day access to select rides and activities.

Along with the KIDZONE, there will also be featured exhibitors, food, beverages and live music.

“I love the festival’s live music,” OLLU sophomore, Deanna Tarango said. “It really sets the festival’s ambiance, and live music just hits different. It’s more fun to listen to.”

On the second day of the Festival, March 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m., Taste of the Southside will host San Antonio’s second Annual Michelada Match. Bars and restaurants in the southside and area will compete for who has the best Michelada mix. Festival attendees 21 and over can judge and select their favorite Michelada Mix. The first prize for the best Michelada is $1,000.

“I believe culture should always be celebrated,” said Miles. “Events like Taste of the Southside give everyone a chance to experience what makes us different or brings people of the same culture together.”

If one is interested in attending, visit https://tasteofthesouthside.org/ for more information.

