SAN ANTONIO- Local San Antonio restaurant donated the entirety of their weekend profits received to support Ukrainian victims and military after Russia’s invasion on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The Ukrainian-owned local dessert shop Laika Cheesecake & Espresso went on social media within hours of Russia’s declared invasion against Ukraine. The restaurant announced that they would be donating all earnings acquired through the weekend of Feb. 25-27 to Ukrainian refugees and injured military.

During the fall of 2020, a Ukrainian American named Anna Afanasieva opened Laika Cheesecake & Espresso on 4718 Broadway with the help of Viktor Krizma. Laika Cheesecake & Espresso allows customers to order the entirety of the cake or a slice to dine in or takeaway in reusable jars. Over 20 toppings are available in the local bakery’s cheesecake selection.

With the help of the social media platform Instagram, Laika Cheesecake & Espresso targeted members of the San Antonio community to help support Ukrainian humanitarian organizations after the United Nations General Assembly created an Emergency Special Session regarding Russia’s invasion against Ukraine. During the session, Ambassador of Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslysya, acknowledged the controversial danger of international democracy caused by the destruction of Ukraine. Laika Cheesecake & Espresso successfully increased charity for Ukrainian humanitarian organizations.

Several prominent San Antonio citizens participated in the Laika Cheesecake & Espresso donation for Ukraine, including:

Maddie Skye, Food and Culture Editor for My San Antonio News.

Brent Barry, former Spurs Player.

Monty Williams, Vice President of Basketball Operations.

According to the Laika Cheesecake & Espresso Instagram post, a significant number of innocent citizens are being dangerously affected, including friends and family of the business owners.

The weekend profits will go to personal friends, family, and all citizens living within Ukraine who are undeservingly suffering from violence and lack of resources.

