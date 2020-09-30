A presidential debate like no other

By Danielle Ojeda

San Antonio- On September 29, 2020, at 8 p.m. (CST) America was witness to a presidential debate that was like no other in electoral history.

Presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, responded to each other with personal jabs and name calling throughout the entire 90-minute debate.

The intensity devolved as Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and derailed topics into accusations on the former Vice President. In response to Trump cutting into his time, Biden asked the President “will you shut up man?” and at one point called him, “the worst president that America has ever had.”

Trump attacked Biden on every subject. One line Trump stated as an insult towards Biden was “Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” he said “there is nothing smart about you, Joe.”

Our Lady of the Lake University sophomore, Amadeo Rivas, watched the debate live and expressed it was the worst he had ever seen.

“Most of all Biden was doing was trying to tell Trump to stay quiet as he was trying to speak,” said Rivas.

The second Presidential debate will be on Oct. 15 followed by the Vice Presidential on Oct. 7 live on CNN.

For the full coverage on the debate visit the Wall Street Journal.

