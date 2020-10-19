A bloody good time

By Kevin D. Romine

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is partnering with Santikos for the month of October to help with appointment based donations. Every donation will receive a free movie ticket.

The blood drives will take place a various Santikos Movie Theaters on select dates. The free ticket gift can be redeemed at any Santikos movie theater.

All blood donations will undergo a free Covid-19 antibodies test.

Dates for the Palladium are Monday and Tuesday, October 19th and 20th. As well as the Cibolo location on Monday and Tuesday the 26th and 27th.

To make an appointment to donate and score your free ticket, visit https://southtexasblood.org/Santikos.

As a reminder, it is important to remember that blood donation is especially critical at this time due to the pandemic. Over 200 blood drives were canceled during the summer due to the South Texas uptick of Covid-19.

Current blood donations are not meeting patients’ needs in South Texas. For further information, you may visit SouthTexasBlood.org.

