5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays

SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30. Reindeer sing Christmas songs to guests. JW Marriott is a yearly favorite for Our Lady of the Lake University student Sam Benne. “I really like visiting and seeing the lights at the JW Marriott,” Benne said. “I think it’s beautifully done every year, and it’s always nice to see what they keep the same and what they change up every season.” The JW Marriot is located at 23808 Resort Pkwy, San Antonio, TX78261. 3.Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Fiesta Texas– Six Flags amusement park is one of the largest theme parks in Texas. During this time of the year, the Park hosts Holiday in the Park, which includes Christmas festivities, light shows and yummy holiday food. The entire theme park is turned into a winter wonderland, and this experience is excellent for the whole family. Ticket prices start at only $45. Holiday in the Park will start November 13 and end December 23. Six Flags of Texas is located at 17000 W I-10, San Antonio, TX 78257. 4. Windcrest Light Up – This is a long-standing tradition hosted by the City of Windcrest annually. Residents go above and beyond to decorate their homes and yards with bright, beautiful and often extravagant holiday lights displays. The neighborhood holds a contest in which neighbors vote for the best lights display. Windcrest welcomes the public and out-of-town visitors for free into their small community to stroll or drive through their streets to see beautiful and colorful displays. The Light Up will begin on Saturday, December 3, and conclude on New Year’s Eve. The City of Windcrest is located in Windcrest, TX, 78239. 5.Elf Acres – Elf Acres is an amazing one-mile driving trail full of Christmas lights, animated shows and displays. The drive offers a sing-along on the Elf Acres radio station, immersing visitors in the entertainment! The light show at Elf Acres is not the only attraction of the Park; there is a play area at Santa’s Village and a lighted walking trail where you can meet Santa—making it the perfect time for a picture with Santa. Elf Acres is truly an all-in-one destination for only $35 to $40. The light show will begin on November 18 and run until January 8. The address is, 1475 Grosenbacher Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245. To find out more about these holiday light displays, you can search for the event name in your internet browser.
