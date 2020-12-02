2020 Timeline

It is no secret that the year of 2020 has had its ups and downs, and several of them to say the least. From the few joyous moments, such as Parasite (2019) sweeping the Oscars, to the various devastations, such as the Australian bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has certainly been an emotional rollercoaster thus far. To honor such a chaotic year finally coming to an end, let’s review a mere glimpse of this year’s timeline.

The first COVID-19 case: January 12, 2020

Unfortunately, 2020 did not start off in the best way as the very first COVID-19 case surfaced only twelve days into the new year. The first case developed in Wuhan, China. The disease spread rapidly worldwide, ultimately leading to quarantine and lockdowns.

Recent studies have also shown that the CDC has discovered evidence that this particular coronavirus strain was found in 106 of 7,389 blood donations received by the American Red Cross between December 13th and January 17th.

Parasite sweeps the Oscars: February 9, 2020

On a lighter note, in February of 2020 the 92nd Academy Award show was held; and the South Korean film, Parasite (2019), won four awards. Not only was Parasite (2019) Bong Joon-ho’s first ever Oscar nominated film, but it was also the first ever non-English film to win the top prize.

Parasite (2019) is a story of two vastly different families, one wealthy and one poor. The families lie on polar opposite sides of the economic spectrum. The story develops as the son of the poor family lies about his educational background in order to work as a tutor for the wealthy family’s daughter.

The film won best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director, and best picture. Parasite (2019) became the first Korean film to ever receive an Oscar.

First murder hornet captured in the US: August 1, 2020

After several rumors and warnings of the invasive species making its way from Asia to the US in May, the first Asian giant hornet or “murder hornet” was captured on US soil in early August.

With this species growing up to two inches in length with a three inch wing stand, there is no telling what damage these hornets may do outside of their origin. The first Asian giant hornet nest in the US was also found by Washington officials on October 23rd. Thankfully, the nest was successfully removed.

Joe Biden becomes President: November 7, 2020

Perhaps the most recent and groundbreaking event of 2020 is Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States.

In one of the most controversial presidential elections, Joe Biden’s birth state of Pennsylvania gave him a critical assist in defeating President Trump.

In a landslide, Biden defeats Trump with a total of 306 electoral votes leaving Trump with only 232. Trump, unsatisfied with the results the governor of Wisconsin in an attempt to throw out votes for Biden.

In Biden’s victory, history is also made as Kamala Harris becomes the first woman Vice President of the United States. Not only is she the first woman to become Vice President, but she is also the first Black person as well as the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President of the United States.

