2020 Timeline of Events

This year, 2020, was a very chaotic year for all of us. So much has happened this year. None of us thought this year would ever come to an end. However, it is finally December and 2020 is finally coming to an end! It is time to reflect and look back at the major events that has happened this year. There are so many to choose from though! Let us take a look back at a few major events that happened this year.

Covid-19 Pandemic

On January 9th, 2020, The World Health Organization announced that the deadly coronavirus had emerged from Wuhan, China. Within months, the virus has spread globally and has infected millions of people. In the United States, there are over 13 million cases and over 270 thousand deaths. As of recently, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have created a vaccine for the coronavirus. The vaccine is 95% effective.

Academy Award for Best Picture: “Parasite”

On February 9th, 2020, “Parasite” makes history by becoming the first film in a language other than English to win the Academy Award for best picture. The South Korean film won four Academy Awards overall. The film was directed by Bong Joon-ho and follows the members of a poor family who scheme to become employed by a wealthy family by infiltrating their household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified individuals.

Black Lives Matter Protest

On March 23th, 2020, Breonna Taylor was shot in her apartment by a couple of police officers. On May 25th, 2020, George Floyd was killed by police officer, Derek Chauvin. This sparked peaceful – and sometimes violent – protest against police brutality, racism, and lack of police accountability.

West Coast Wildfires

In August of 2020, deadly wildfires erupted in California, Oregon, and Washington state. More than 8.2 million acres of land were burned down. Hundreds and thousands of people have lost their homes due to the wildfires. Dozens of people are missing and over thirty people have been killed by the wildfires. The death toll continues to rise as the wildfires still rage on.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Former associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, passed away at the age 87 on September 18th, 2020. She passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Ginsburg is well known for fighting for gender equality rights.

2020 Presidential Election

The 2020 United States presidential election was held on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Former Vice President, Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, defeated the Republican ticket of 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, and his Vice President, Mike Pence. This election was the highest voter turnout since 1900. President-Elect, Joe Biden, won 306 electoral votes while President Donald Trump won only 232 electoral votes. This election also saw a record number of ballots casted early or mailed in due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the large mail-in ballots, some swing states saw delays in vote counting and reporting. On November 7th, 2020, Biden and Harris were the projected winners of the 2020 presidential election.

