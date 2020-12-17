200 Sanitizing products recalled after reports of hospitalization

By Amadeo Rivas

SAN ANTONIO – For the past three weeks the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (FDA) has been warning American consumers to not purchase at least 185 different hand sanitizing products citing that the products themselves are ineffective and not safe.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people who buy any hand sanitizing products should be aware that any alcohol-based hand sanitizer has to have 60% of isopropyl.

The recalled hand sanitizers that the FDA recalled have shown to have very low levels of isopropyl alcohol which of the main ingredient in any hand sanitizing product that is alcohol-based.



Other cases have shown thar some sanitizers have been contaminated with methanol which is used in fuel and antifreeze which is all poisonous to humans. With enough exposure to methanol it can result in blurred vision, permanent blindness, comas, permanent damage to the nervous system, seizures and even death.



The FDA further stated that “the agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness hospitalizations and death.”



Our Lady of the Lake student Gabriel Cook stated “we shouldn’t have to be fearful by the very thing that is said to help keep us safe in this pandemic.”



The FDA recommends that any person that has been exposed to, or are showing signs of the symptoms caused by the recalled hand sanitizers should seek immediate care from your local hospital.



You can view the full list of all the recall products so far here: https://tinyurl.com/y4qzmk3b

