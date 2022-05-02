Autism is a Spectrum. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), autism is considered a “spectrum” disorder because there are a wide variety in types and severity of symptoms people experience.

Autism is more common in males than females. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 44 children were identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network (ADDM). Of the children identified, about boys were four times as likely to be identified with ASD than girls.

Puzzle piece symbol. There are two symbols that represent autism. The puzzle piece has been seen by some as a negative. Jayar Brenner, a Student at Michigan State University who wrote and article for studybreaks.com, the original reasoning for the puzzle piece was meant to show that “our children are handicapped by a puzzling condition; this isolates them from normal human contact and therefore they do not ‘fit in’. The suggestion of a weeping child is a reminder that autistic people do indeed suffer from their handicap.” Since then Autism speaks began using it for the symbol for their Autism Awareness campaign.According to alltogetherautism.org, Autism Speaks is looked at negatively as well since they are wanting to find a cure for autism and not truly accepting.

Infinity sign symbol. More people have recently been pushing for the infinity symbol with colors of the rainbow to be the symbol representing autism. Brenner says The symbol began to be used in 2018. There are two versions of this symbol that are being used for autism awareness. One is a gold infinity symbol because of the fact that gold appears as Au moon the periodic table. The rainbow infinity symbol is used because of the wide spectrum of autism and the fact that the light spectrum are color of the rainbow

You are born with autism. It used to be thought that a Childs up bringing was the cause of autism. Now scientist believe the causes may be genetic and biological factors. According to the CDC, most scientist agree that genes are one of the factors to make one likely develop ASD. They also believe children who have siblings with ASD have a higher risk of having ASD as well. Lastly scientist believe children born to older parents have a higher risk of ASD.

Autism is something you do not grow out of. As autistic people grow older, they sometimes “lose” their diagnosis. Receiving help through programs like Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Occupational Therapy (OT) and Speech therapy can help people with autism improve in social skills, sensory issues and overall speech.

ASD and “masking”/”camouflage” People with ASD can learn “masking” skills to help blend in with other people. Some ways of “masking are forcing or faking eye contact, copying facial expressions and gestures, scripting conversations, and disguising stimming behaviors. Although masking is used to blend in, it can lead to an “autistic burnout” and other mental health problems like depression and anxiety.

Adults can be diagnosed with autism. Although autism is diagnosed usually at an early age, Adults can be diagnosed with ASD as well. According to healthline.com, some signs include trouble reading social cues, trouble relating to others thoughts/feelings, talking about one or two favorite topics, repetitive behavior and others.

There are many successful people on the spectrum. Allthough ASD makes things difficult in life, there are many people with ASD who are successful. Actors like Dan Aykroyd, Anthony Hopkins and Dan Harmon creator of Rick and Morty are on the spectrum. Also Tim Burton, Elon Musk, Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Gates and Satoshi Taijiri the creator of Pokemon. Its even believed some of history’s most known people like Charles Darwin, Nicolas Tesla and Issac Newton and Albert Einstein may have been on the spectrum.

Autism and Vaccinations. It is thought be some that Autism is linked with childhood vaccines. According to a study in 2013 by the CDC, Vaccines are safe and do not cause ASD.

